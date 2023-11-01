© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

Thousands of Virginians were mistakenly removed from voter rolls before election

By Ben Paviour
Published November 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT

In Virginia, former felons have been mistakenly purged from the state's voter rolls. The Virginia state government says it's fixing the issue.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Ben Paviour

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.