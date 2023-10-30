© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

How a nurse comforted a woman in extreme pain

Published October 30, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT

In 2003, Reinhart suffered a traumatic fall that left her with life-threatening injuries. After three major surgeries and a medically-induced coma, she was in tremendous pain.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.