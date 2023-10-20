© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism when you donate a used vehicle today. We take all kinds!

Officials monitor for sick birds at a lake in California's Central Valley

Published October 20, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT

Officials are trying to contain an outbreak of bird botulism at Tulare Lake, which refilled this year due to California's extreme precipitation.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.