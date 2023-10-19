© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism when you donate a used vehicle today. We take all kinds!

A museum dedicated to women in the arts is about to reopen after a renovation

By Olivia Hampton
Published October 19, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT

The National Museum of Women in the Arts, the world's first major museum dedicated to championing women artists, reopens after a two-year renovation.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Olivia Hampton

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.