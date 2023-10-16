A record-breaking 55,000 fans flock to a women's college basketball game
The University of Iowa women's basketball team hosted an exhibition game on Sunday that drew over 55,000 fans — a new record for women's college basketball.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The University of Iowa women's basketball team hosted an exhibition game on Sunday that drew over 55,000 fans — a new record for women's college basketball.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.