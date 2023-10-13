Palestinians and Israelis near the Gaza border share in the grief brought on by war
In Rahat, a city of Palestinian Bedouin Israelis about 20 miles from the Gaza border, people know loss and fear on all sides of the conflict.
Copyright 2023 NPR
In Rahat, a city of Palestinian Bedouin Israelis about 20 miles from the Gaza border, people know loss and fear on all sides of the conflict.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.