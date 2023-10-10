This map tracks more than 300 cider donut locations in New England
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to "Cider Donuteur" Alex Schwartz about a map they created which tracks hundreds apple cider donut vendors across the Northeast.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to "Cider Donuteur" Alex Schwartz about a map they created which tracks hundreds apple cider donut vendors across the Northeast.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.