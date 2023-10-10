© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

Israeli hostages seized by a Hamas include a mother and her children

Published October 10, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin talks to the cousin of a woman presumed to have been kidnapped by Hamas, along with her children, during the weekend's attack on Israel.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.