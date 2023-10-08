© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

Alabama's new Congressional district map turns one seat blue after long legal battle

By Kyle Gassiott
Published October 8, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT

A new congressional map drawn by the courts for Alabama will likely turn one Congressional seat blue. We get reaction from both parties.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Kyle Gassiott

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.