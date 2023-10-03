© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

Kansas police chief resigns after he was suspended for newspaper raid

By Blaise Mesa
Published October 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT

The police chief who led a raid on the Marion County Record, a small weekly newspaper in Kansas has resigned a few days after village officials suspended him.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Blaise Mesa

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.