© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and help unlock $10k. Just 24 sustainers to go!

Scientists and volunteers work together to monitor annual butterfly migration

By Sheila Brummer
Published September 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT

The annual butterfly migration is underway. For decades scientists have relied on volunteers to tag butterflies to provide details about their journey.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Sheila Brummer

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.