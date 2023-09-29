'It was a photographer's dream': Remembering the Sycamore Gap tree
A 200-year-old beloved tree in northern England, was vandalized and cut down this week. Visitors have shared their memories of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A 200-year-old beloved tree in northern England, was vandalized and cut down this week. Visitors have shared their memories of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.