Barry Manilow topples Elvis' performance record at Vegas' International Theater
With his 637th performance at Vegas' International Theater, Barry Manilow has broken the performance record previously held by Elvis Presley.
Copyright 2023 NPR
With his 637th performance at Vegas' International Theater, Barry Manilow has broken the performance record previously held by Elvis Presley.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.