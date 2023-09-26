© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and help unlock $10k. Just 65 sustainers to go!

A day of atonement turns tense in Israel as secular-religious divide heats up

By Daniel Estrin
Published September 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT

In secular Tel Aviv, a religious group sought to pray in a public square with women and men segregated — until secular protestors confronted them.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.