A day of atonement turns tense in Israel as secular-religious divide heats up
In secular Tel Aviv, a religious group sought to pray in a public square with women and men segregated — until secular protestors confronted them.
Copyright 2023 NPR
In secular Tel Aviv, a religious group sought to pray in a public square with women and men segregated — until secular protestors confronted them.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.