© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and help unlock $10k. Just 93 sustainers to go!

Low enlistment numbers has the Army rethinking their tactics to attract new recruits

By Tom Bowman
Published September 25, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT

At the Minnesota State Fair, Army recruiters are trying to entice young men and women to sign up. But they are facing serious challenges.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.