Texas school district wants to spend $94 million on a new football stadium
The Prosper school district's current stadium reportedly cost $53 million. Some locals are unhappy about the potential use of tax dollars for the project.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The Prosper school district's current stadium reportedly cost $53 million. Some locals are unhappy about the potential use of tax dollars for the project.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.