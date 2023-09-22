© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR and you could win a trip to Costa Rica!

Texas school district wants to spend $94 million on a new football stadium

Published September 22, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT

The Prosper school district's current stadium reportedly cost $53 million. Some locals are unhappy about the potential use of tax dollars for the project.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.