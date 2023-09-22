Canada says India was involved in Sikh leader's death. Allies haven't condemned India
Allies of Canada have so far had a muted response to allegations that a Canadian Sikh leader was killed by agents of the Indian government.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Allies of Canada have so far had a muted response to allegations that a Canadian Sikh leader was killed by agents of the Indian government.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.