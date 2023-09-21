Libyan poet Mustafa al-Trabelsi, who warned of flood risks, died in Derna flood
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to poet Khaled Mattawa, who reads the work of poet Mustafa al-Trabelsi, who warned of the flood devastation to come in Libya.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to poet Khaled Mattawa, who reads the work of poet Mustafa al-Trabelsi, who warned of the flood devastation to come in Libya.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.