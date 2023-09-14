© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR Reads: September

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Kay,
Sara Plourde
Published September 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT
Sara Plourde

September to me has always represented a fresh start. Perhaps that’s a lingering feeling from the empty notebooks and unsharpened pencils of my youth, but have always found that September was a complete breath of fresh air. The perfect moment for a personal renaissance!
For this month's collaboration, we’re feeling those high school vibes. Whether you’re looking to learn about something new with a non-fiction text or excited to revisit a classic you may have read while in school, we have a recommendation for you! And please send us your review if you decide to add any of these novels to your September library list at voices@nhpr.org. - Zoë

Some of our favorite classics 

Collected Stories of Vladimir Nabokov - “Though best known for his longer works, like Lolita, Nabokov’s short stories are worth checking out - each one is a little gem of prose. My personal favorite is ‘Signs and Symbols.’” - Sara Plourde

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston - “This is a perfect novel, as far as I’m concerned. Hurston’s poetic prose hits the reader in their tenderest of places. Read this one with a box of tissues close by.” - Zoë Kay

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez - “A magical work of magical realism by the master of the genre. My favorite book of all time, and one of the few novels I’ve ever re-read.” - Jim Schachter

The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas - “The ultimate revenge fantasy played out in perfect detail. Don’t be intimidated by the length; it’s a total page-turner!” - Taylor Quimby

Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame - “Beautifully written, good-hearted story–funny, rollicking, poignant, bucolic, poetic–equally enjoyable to read aloud to the family or chuckle quietly to yourself.” - Susan Doran

Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury - “A few years back I was teaching middle school English and decided to pull this one out of storage. Rereading Bradbury’s dystopian masterpiece, I was struck by just how much I missed when I read it as a teenager. Bradbury published the novel in 1953 and somehow it is still wildly relevant. Reread this as an adult, you won’t regret it.” - Zoë Kay

Non-Fiction worth checking out 

Assassination Vacation by Sarah Vowell - “Sarah takes us on a road trip around America through the lens of presidential assassinations and it’s so much funnier than it should be.” - Sara Plourde

This is Chance! by John Mooallem - “A giant earthquake in Alaska. 24 hours of radio coverage by a woman named Chance.” - Christina Phillips

With Malice Toward None: A Life of Abraham Lincoln by Stephen B. Oates. Recommended by Jane Harkins

The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein - “A thorough and harrowing history of redlining and how racial discrimination defines and shapes our country today, from laws to housing policies to social structures.” - Sara Plourde

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake - “Fungi are just wild! The audio book is narrated by Sheldrake and his voice is lovely.” - Olivia Richardson (This one also got a recommendation from Sara Plourde!)

Cadillac Desert: The American West and Its Disappearing Water by Marc Reisner - “I’ve been meaning to read this book for ages, and 2023 seemed like as good a time as ever, with the Colorado River Compact back in the news as states agreed to cut water consumption in a historic re-negotiation. This book is a lively read, if somewhat dense at times, and offers deep historical context for the West’s water crisis, plus a lot of stories about dams that will make your jaw drop. I also learned more new vocabulary words from reading this book than I have since college.” - Genevieve Andress

How the Word Is Passed – A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America by Clint Smith - “Smith writes with prose describing different historical sites of enslavement across America that can evoke the weight of the past and present. His reflections after visiting draw historical significance to the present day.” - Olivia Richardson

The Emperor of All Maladies by Siddhartha Mukherjee - “I listened to this on audiobook when my uncle had just died of brain cancer, in the car driving home from his funeral in North Carolina, and somehow steeping myself in what is effectively a biography of the disease helped put me at ease and allowed me to more fully mourn. For anyone who is curious about science and the history of disease, like I am, but also for anyone who’s ever been touched by cancer.” - Sara Plourde

Zoë Kay
Zoë Kay serves as the Marketing and Events Coordinator for the station and is focused on working within and alongside the communities of New Hampshire to promote the mission of NHPR. Zoë is a former Montessori educator, bookworm, and lifelong lover of public media.
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
