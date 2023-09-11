Morning news brief
The death toll from the earthquake in Morocco surpasses 2,100 people. The FDA is poised to green light a new set of COVID boosters. President Biden is wrapping up his Asia trip with a stop in Vietnam.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The death toll from the earthquake in Morocco surpasses 2,100 people. The FDA is poised to green light a new set of COVID boosters. President Biden is wrapping up his Asia trip with a stop in Vietnam.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.