Adeena Sussman's new cookbook includes Shabbat recipes from around the world
NPR's Daniel Estrin visits cookbook author Adeena Sussman to talk about her latest work, Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals from My Table to Yours.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Daniel Estrin visits cookbook author Adeena Sussman to talk about her latest work, Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals from My Table to Yours.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.