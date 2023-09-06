NHPR Presents: Long Story Short - Second Wind

Long Story Short returns to stage and air with Second Wind.

In the midst of a tough hike, ten miles away from finishing a marathon, or during a health struggle, at some point, we hope for a second wind to help us through. Join NHPR and Long Story Short for stories of persevering through challenges despite the odds.

The Portsmouth based live storytelling series is returning on Wednesday, September 13 at 7 P.M. to the 3S Artspace stage. This show will be hosted by founder Beth LaMontagne Hall . This is an all-ages show with first come-first served seating. Doors for the show open at 6pm. You can purchase tickets here.

Featured storytellers:

Vanessa Vanbesien

Kemetia Foley

Heather Armitage

Christine Kelly

M﻿onica Dorley

Second Wind will air on NHPR Friday, September 29 at 8 P.M., and Saturday, September 30 at 4 P.M. You can listen live on-air, online, or with the NHPR app.

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers. This bare-bones storytelling series, hosted by Beth LaMontagne Hall, is free of pretense and over-rehearsed monologues. The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme. What makes Long Story Short unique is the off-the-cuff feel many of the stories have, including each show’s one open mic slot. A brave volunteer from the audience is selected at random and must take the stage at a moment’s notice to open the second half, — not even the host knows what’s going to happen.

Follow Long Story Short on Facebook: facebook.com/LSSat3S

Check out the LSS podcast: www.longstoryshortpod.com

