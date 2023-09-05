© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

National

All defendants in Georgia racketeering case, including Trump, have pleaded not guilty

By Washington desk
Published September 5, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT
Then-President Donald Trump talks to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, right, as they walk from the Oval Office at the White House on Sept. 12, 2020.
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP
Then-President Donald Trump talks to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, right, as they walk from the Oval Office at the White House on Sept. 12, 2020.

All 19 defendants in the Georgia election interference case have now pleaded not guilty, waiving their right to appear at arraignments that had been scheduled for Wednesday.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, issuing his plea in a court filing.

Meadows followed his former boss, former President Donald Trump, who had pleaded not guilty last week. Meadows faces two felony counts; Trump faces 13.

Meadows is seeking to move his case to federal court, arguing the activities outlined in the indictment fell under his official duties as White House chief of staff. Other defendants are seeking the same move.

While there will be no in-person arraignments in Georgia's Fulton County on Wednesday, the judge overseeing the case, Scott McAfee, has scheduled a hearing that day to consider certain defendants' efforts to sever their charges from the larger case.

One of those seeking to sever the charges, former Trump attorney Kenneth Cheseboro, has his trial scheduled for Oct. 23.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

