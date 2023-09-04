Earthquakes are to be expected on the West Coast. In Ohio? Not so much
A late August Earthquake occurred in a place some might not expect: Ohio. Recently the state has experienced plenty of low-level seismic activity.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A late August Earthquake occurred in a place some might not expect: Ohio. Recently the state has experienced plenty of low-level seismic activity.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.