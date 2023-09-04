'Barbenheimer' has been fun for a retired professor from Massachusetts
Barbara Oppenheimer has seen both Barbie and Oppenheimer. Her husband is a distant relation of J. Robert Oppenheimer — so they saw that movie first.
Copyright 2023 NPR
