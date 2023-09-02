© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Life Kit: Dealing with anxiety

By Marielle Segarra
Published September 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT

Anxiety can feel awful. But it can also be a helpful warning signal — telling us when we're in danger or out of alignment with our true feelings. NPR's Life Kit has tips for dealing with anxiety.

Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit, the award-winning podcast and radio show that shares trustworthy, nonjudgmental tips that help listeners navigate their lives.

