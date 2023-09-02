© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member and your gift will be matched $1:$1 for an entire year!

Cities move to enact juvenile curfews to curb crime

Published September 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT

At least a dozen cities are enacting or reinstating juvenile curfews to try and combat rising crime. Critics say they aren't effective and target Black and Latinx youth.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.