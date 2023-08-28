© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and support independent journalism

Lahaina teacher leads efforts to remember children killed and missing after wildfires

By Kira Wakeam
Published August 28, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT

In the aftermath of the wildfires in Lahaina, some local teachers have come together to create a memorial for students killed in the disaster.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Kira Wakeam

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.