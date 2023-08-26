Maui latest: Panic and prank calls as officials continue to verify missing people
There's frustration and confusion as hundreds remain unaccounted for on Maui. Officials have asked for patience as they work through the list.
Copyright 2023 NPR
There's frustration and confusion as hundreds remain unaccounted for on Maui. Officials have asked for patience as they work through the list.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.