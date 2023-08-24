NPR's 'Short Wave' catches us up on this week in science
Russia and India try to land spacecraft on the moon; recreating Pink Floyd via brain activity; and: Did human-caused wildfires drive sabretooth cats to extinction?
Copyright 2023 NPR
