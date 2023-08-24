© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and support independent journalism

Ancient cave art along China's silk road is damaged in harsh rains

By Emily Feng
Published August 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT

Flash floods and years of unusual rainfall — likely linked to climate change — are degrading ancient cave art along China's historic silk road at a rapid pace.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.