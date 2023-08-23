Morning news brief
Eight GOP presidential hopefuls, minus the front-runner, debate tonight. The Biden administration lays out a school debt repayment plan. After near-misses, regulators plan 90 runway safety meetings.
Copyright 2023 NPR
