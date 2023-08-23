Biden's re-election campaign has counterprogramming plans during the GOP debate
With political attention focused on the GOP debate in Milwaukee, President Biden and Democrats are trying to do a bit of counterprogramming.
Copyright 2023 NPR
With political attention focused on the GOP debate in Milwaukee, President Biden and Democrats are trying to do a bit of counterprogramming.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.