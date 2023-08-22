A preview of the first GOP debate
The Republican presidential primary debate is a chance for lesser-known candidates to stand out because the leading candidate for the nomination, former President Donald Trump, won't be there.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The Republican presidential primary debate is a chance for lesser-known candidates to stand out because the leading candidate for the nomination, former President Donald Trump, won't be there.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.