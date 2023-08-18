OpenAI is facing lawsuits over copyrighted materials it uses to train ChatGPT
AI tools like ChatGPT scrape millions of pages from the internet. Pages such as news articles, books, Wikipedia pages and blog posts. But is it legal?
Copyright 2023 NPR
AI tools like ChatGPT scrape millions of pages from the internet. Pages such as news articles, books, Wikipedia pages and blog posts. But is it legal?
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.