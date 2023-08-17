© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and support independent journalism

Visiting sea lion rehab in California

By Chad Campbell
Published August 17, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT

Sea lions are part of the landscape and soundscape on the California coast. And when one of them is found sick or injured, it often ends up at The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Chad Campbell

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.