Sen. Mitch McConnell's health issues spotlights Kentucky's succession process
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's recent health concerns have raised questions about Kentucky's appointment system.
Copyright 2023 Louisville Public Media
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's recent health concerns have raised questions about Kentucky's appointment system.
Copyright 2023 Louisville Public Media
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.