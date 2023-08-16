© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

New England News

EPA proposes removing Portsmouth Naval Shipyard from Superfund list

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published August 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.
Dan Tuohy / New Hampshire Public Radio
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wants to remove the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard from its list of contaminated locations, often called Superfund sites.

The Kittery shipyard was first put on the agency's priority list in 1994. The site was contaminated over the years from battery storage and landfilling activities. The environmental agency says in a Wednesday press release that clean up work has finally been completed.

The public can offer public comments on the proposal until Sept. 15. Even if it is removed from the Superfund list, the site will continue to be monitored.

Caitlin Andrews
Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

