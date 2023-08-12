Death toll from Maui fires climbs to 89, becoming deadliest in modern U.S. history

Updated August 13, 2023 at 12:01 AM ET

A devastating wildfire that tore though parts of Maui and destroyed much of the historic town of Lahaina has killed at least 89, officials said Saturday, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

Rescue teams continue to search for survivors in Maui as officials begin to assess the emergency response. Meanwhile, firefighters are still working to contain three separate wildfires on the Hawaiian island.

Sebastien Vuagnat / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina.

In the historic town of Lahaina, much of which was destroyed, about 85% of the fire has been contained, local officials said Friday night.

Paula Ramon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Burned cars, destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina.

Containment does not necessarily mean a fire is not raging on. Rather, it refers to the perimeter that fire crews were able to create around the fire to keep it from spreading. That means, even if a fire is 100% contained, it could still be burning.

The Lahaina Fire in West Maui is estimated to have burned 2,170 acres and damaged or destroyed more than 2,200 structures. About 86% of the buildings that were exposed to the fire were residential, the Pacific Disaster Center said on Saturday.

Paula Ramon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Anthony M. La Puente, 44, recovers items from his house in Lahaina.

Paula Ramon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Destroyed buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina on Friday.

In Ka'anapali, also in West Maui, a small fire that was sparked on Friday and forced mass evacuations has been completely contained. But the brief flames disrupted plans to distribute fuel on Saturday that had been stored in the area, local officials said.

/ Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources / Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources The Pulehu wildfire in Central Maui above Kihei burned mostly on Haleakala Ranch lands. A few small "smokers" were visible from the air.

Meanwhile, in South Maui, the blaze scorching Pulehu has been 80% contained.

On Friday, Attorney General Anne Lopez announced that her department will be conducting a review of decisions made leading up to, during and after the historic wildfires. The inquiry comes amid accusations from some residents that there were no warning sirens on Tuesday ahead of the fires, failing to give them enough time to prepare.

/ Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR / Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR In upcountry Maui, the Kula fire destroyed numerous area homes. Maui County firefighters were still on the scene Friday night.

/ Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR / Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR A helicopter makes a pass over the Kula wildfire area in upcountry Maui.

Much of the western part of Maui remains without power — jeopardizing the food in people's refrigerators. Local officials have also warned against drinking tap water — even if it is boiled — due to possible contamination from the fires.

Though some cell service has been restored, authorities have also asked residents to text rather than talk over the phone because of severely limited bandwidth.

Access into West Maui has also been restricted, though the highway for vehicles leaving Lahaina remains open. Lahaina remains barricaded, with authorities warning people to stay out of the area due to toxic airborne particles. Officials also advise people nearby to wear masks and gloves.

/ Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR / Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR Emily Komatsu (right) with her son, Nehemiah Komatsu, volunteers at Waiehu Community Church partnering with Kahului Baptist church to collect and sort donations for relief to people affected by the deadly wildfires in Maui.

/ Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR / Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR Traffic backs up outside Lahaina.

More than 1,400 people remain in evacuation shelters on the island. A family assistance center is open this weekend in the city of Kahului for those looking for information about loved ones who are still unaccounted for.

About 1,000 people are missing, Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier estimated on Thursday, though he cautioned that "honestly we don't know."

The death toll from the Maui fires surpasses the previous modern 85 people who were killed in the 2018 Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise in Northern California in 2018. A fire that raged through northern Minnesota in 1918 killed hundreds.

NPR's Jason DeRose and Lauren Sommer contributed to this report.

