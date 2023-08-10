'Painkiller' director thinks everyone will take Netflix series' message personally
The rise of the opioid crisis is dramatized in a new Netflix series called Painkiller. Producer and director Pete Berg talks to NPR's Leila Fadel.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The rise of the opioid crisis is dramatized in a new Netflix series called Painkiller. Producer and director Pete Berg talks to NPR's Leila Fadel.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.