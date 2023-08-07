© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and support independent journalism

Listeners are enthralled by Pakistan's first true crime podcast

By Diaa Hadid
Published August 7, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT

Over 50 years ago, a poet was found dead in Karachi, Pakistan. The incident triggered a media frenzy, but the murder mystery faded from memory — until now.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.