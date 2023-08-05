© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and support independent journalism

Russell Moore on 'altar call for Evangelical America'

Published August 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Russell Moore, editor-in-chief of the Christianity Today magazine about his new book Losing Our Religion: An Altar Call For Evangelical America.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.