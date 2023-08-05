© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and support independent journalism

Mega Millions' Tuesday jackpot could be a record-breaking $1.55 billion

By Don Clyde
Published August 5, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT
Numbers on tickets for the Mega Millions lottery are selected by a purchaser in Los Angeles on Friday.
Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP via Getty Images
Numbers on tickets for the Mega Millions lottery are selected by a purchaser in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Mega Millions jackpot could hit a new record for next Tuesday's drawing after no one hit all six winning numbers on Friday night.

According to Mega Millions, the grand prize could hit an estimated $1.55 billion, which would beat the previous record of $1.537 billion won by one person in South Carolina in 2018.

Friday night's jackpot was already a whopping $1.35 billion, but has grown steadily after 31 consecutive draws without a winner. The last time someone won the jackpot was on April 18.

The expected payout for a lump sum, if someone wins on Tuesday, would be about $757 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions are slim — just about 1 in 302.6 million.

The new Mega Millions jackpot would be the third-largest in U.S. lottery history if it hits the estimated $1.55 billion: One person won a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California in November 2022, while three winners split a $1.585 billion Powerball grand prize in January 2016.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR National NewsNPR News
Don Clyde

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.