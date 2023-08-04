© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and support independent journalism

Why Trump wants to move his trial from D.C. to West Virginia

Published August 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Hoppy Kercheval, host of MetroNews Talkline in West Virginia, about why former President Donald Trump wants to relocate his trial.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.