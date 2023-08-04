Spending time with a dog can be good for your health
As part of our series Weekly Dose of Wonder, here's how even brief interactions with dogs can be good for your health. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Aug. 2, 2023.)
Copyright 2023 NPR
As part of our series Weekly Dose of Wonder, here's how even brief interactions with dogs can be good for your health. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Aug. 2, 2023.)
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.