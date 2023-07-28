Seeking stronger economic ties, Vladimir Putin wraps up a summit with African leaders
As Russia wraps up its high level summit with African countries Friday, just how much real influence does Russia have in the continent?
Copyright 2023 NPR
As Russia wraps up its high level summit with African countries Friday, just how much real influence does Russia have in the continent?
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.