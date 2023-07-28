© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
7 PM DEADLINE: Win a trip through Sedona and the Grand Canyon!

Seeking stronger economic ties, Vladimir Putin wraps up a summit with African leaders

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published July 28, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT

As Russia wraps up its high level summit with African countries Friday, just how much real influence does Russia have in the continent?

Copyright 2023 NPR

Emmanuel Akinwotu

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.