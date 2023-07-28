NH News Recap: Many Granite Staters are struggling with the rising cost of living

It’s been a tough few years for Granite Staters with the pandemic and inflation. Now, a new study shows one in three New Hampshire adults say they’re struggling to pay for basic household expenses.

And climate experts predict more severe heat waves and more extreme precipitation in New England in the future. What does this mean for farmers?

Guests:



Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Amanda Pirani, New Hampshire Bulletin

Kate Dario, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Experts predict more severe heat in NH. Where does that leave vulnerable populations?

While air conditioning can help, with increasingly high electric costs, it's often not accessible to those who need it most.

New Hampshire farmers can apply for USDA natural disaster aid for May freeze

Many local farmers have worried about keeping their businesses afloat since a major freeze event in May triggered devastating crop loss across the northeast. Now, New Hampshire growers can apply for federal support following a U.S. Department of Agriculture natural disaster designation.

Why buying or renting a home in NH feels so out of reach

A pair of recent reports on the housing market validate the frustrations felt by many looking for a place to live in New Hampshire. The vacancy rate for rental units remains near a historic low, with less than one percent of units open. Median home sales prices reached record highs in June: $495,000 for single family homes and $400,000 for townhouse-condo properties.

