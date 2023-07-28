© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
7 PM DEADLINE: Win a trip through Sedona and the Grand Canyon!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discusses judicial system overhaul

By Steve Inskeep
Published July 28, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep interviews Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about his government's controversial overhaul of the country's judicial system.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.