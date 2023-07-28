Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discusses judicial system overhaul
NPR's Steve Inskeep interviews Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about his government's controversial overhaul of the country's judicial system.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep interviews Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about his government's controversial overhaul of the country's judicial system.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.