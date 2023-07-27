Firefighters say they'll quit if their temporary pay boost isn't made permanent
A temporary boost in pay for wildland firefighters is set to expire in October. Some say they'll quit if Congress doesn't act to make it permanent.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A temporary boost in pay for wildland firefighters is set to expire in October. Some say they'll quit if Congress doesn't act to make it permanent.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.