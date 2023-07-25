The journey for the Emmitt Till and Mamie Till-Mobley national monuments
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with executive director Patrick Weems on the announcement of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument.
Copyright 2023 NPR
